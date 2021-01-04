YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Cap of $733,165.20

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $733,165.20 and approximately $33,000.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00129288 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00271507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00531574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00283948 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050814 BTC.

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

