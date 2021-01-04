YOU COIN Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.95 million and $1.56 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

