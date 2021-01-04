YOUengine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00350546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00024059 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.