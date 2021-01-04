Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU) Trading Up 5.3%

Yü Group PLC (YU.L) (LON:YU)’s share price was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). Approximately 12,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.69. The firm has a market cap of £16.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

In other news, insider John Glasgow acquired 8,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,999.77 ($11,758.26).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to YÃ¼ Group PLC in February 2016.

