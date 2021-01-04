Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.87 Million

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post $122.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $98.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $680.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.