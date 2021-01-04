Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $69.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $91.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

