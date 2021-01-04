Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report sales of $2.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.09.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

