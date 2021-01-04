Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.02 Million

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $217.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.10 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $297.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $744.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $952.80 million, with estimates ranging from $849.69 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $65.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.