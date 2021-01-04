Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce -$1.63 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post ($1.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.42). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 267.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 459,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,442,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

