Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI opened at $249.33 on Monday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

