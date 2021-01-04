Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $555.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $561.86 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $543.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

