Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In related news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,306 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $388.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

