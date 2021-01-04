Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $641.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.69 million and the highest is $645.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $764.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.