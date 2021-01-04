Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post $13.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.28 billion and the highest is $14.63 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $17.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $56.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.68 billion to $58.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

PRU opened at $78.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

