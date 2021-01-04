Zacks: Analysts Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $866.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $849.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $882.90 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $828.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $175.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after buying an additional 825,944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $133,193,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

