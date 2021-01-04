Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce $28.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.26 billion and the lowest is $27.94 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $111.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.76 billion to $112.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.51 billion to $115.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NYSE:CNC opened at $60.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $542,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,724 shares of company stock worth $28,030,367. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 12.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

