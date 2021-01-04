Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post sales of $48.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $67.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $182.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.94 billion to $185.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $189.94 billion to $236.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 123,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

