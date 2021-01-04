Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.16 Billion

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post sales of $48.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $67.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $182.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.94 billion to $185.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $189.94 billion to $236.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 123,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $71.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.