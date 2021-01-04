Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $427.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.40 million and the lowest is $416.23 million. Graco posted sales of $412.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Graco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 69.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

