Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

