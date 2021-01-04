Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $648.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $652.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KTB stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

