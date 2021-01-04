Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $13.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $14.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.44.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $472.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.30. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $516.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

