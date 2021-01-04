Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

