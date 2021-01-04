Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce $479.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.01 million and the highest is $599.18 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $905.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of MD opened at $24.54 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

