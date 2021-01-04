Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $774.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $774.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.50 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $823.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

