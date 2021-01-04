Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) to announce sales of $2.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 million and the highest is $2.85 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $9.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 million to $15.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $17.27 million to $39.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Profound Medical stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $12,260,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

