Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $357.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.80 million and the lowest is $354.30 million. Synaptics reported sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,002 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.