Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.22 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to report sales of $448.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.53 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $449.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $6.84 on Monday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USX. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $4,261,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

