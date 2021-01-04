Zacks: Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post sales of $473.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.32 million. Belden reported sales of $549.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Belden stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $638,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Belden by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

