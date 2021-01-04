Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $888.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $888.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $922.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $854.30 million. Century Communities reported sales of $792.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,549,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 36.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

