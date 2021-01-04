Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $778.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
CTXS opened at $130.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.
