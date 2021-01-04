Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $778.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $774.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $130.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.