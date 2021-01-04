Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Brokerages expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) to announce sales of $10.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full-year sales of $32.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.51 million to $33.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.46 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetSTREIT.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

A number of analysts have commented on NTST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $2,202,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $4,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. NetSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

