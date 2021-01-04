Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $1.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.81 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.48) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,911,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 82.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $86.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $90.58.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

