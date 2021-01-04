Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce sales of $126.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $298.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $404.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.33 million to $442.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $926.08 million, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $31.59 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,429 shares of company stock worth $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

