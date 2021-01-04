Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce $330.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.69 million and the highest is $367.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $223.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

