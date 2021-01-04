Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $135.34 on Monday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $135.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 8.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

