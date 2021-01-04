Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.