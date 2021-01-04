ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $123.11 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00043065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00337661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023286 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

