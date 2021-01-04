Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

