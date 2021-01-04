Zel (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $2.46 million and $1.05 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00188480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,464,350 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

