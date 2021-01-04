ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

