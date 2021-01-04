Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0356 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $805,930.26 and $282.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00353036 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00206669 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.