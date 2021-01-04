Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $277.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.45 million and the highest is $279.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $229.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $112,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,576 shares of company stock valued at $15,474,910 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Zendesk by 346.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

