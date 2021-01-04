ZEON Network Price Reaches $0.0009 (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and P2PB2B. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

