Zero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82,438.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $902,780.98 and approximately $82,438.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00181016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00028371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,493,981 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.