Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,226.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $123,851.94 and approximately $5,226.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,517.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.98 or 0.01285398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00215863 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001583 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,165,278 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.