ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0016

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $305,385.23 and approximately $2,885.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00042825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00321352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023140 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.