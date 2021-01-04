Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $300.55 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $752.31 million and approximately $300.55 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00033752 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002862 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,101,037,536 coins and its circulating supply is 10,809,570,383 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

