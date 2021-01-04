ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $38,349.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,347 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

