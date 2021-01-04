Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Shares of ZBH opened at $154.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 963.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

