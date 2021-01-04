Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Up 51.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price rose 51.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 352,759,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 805% from the average daily volume of 38,994,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

ZOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.22.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

